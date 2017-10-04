Physics degree for former Spalding Grammar student Adrian Peasey

Former Spalding Grammar School student Adrian Peasey has graduated from Lancaster University with a First Class honours degree in Physics.
Adrian is now doing a funded PhD in Physics at Manchester and is currently living in Lancaster.
