PHOTO GALLERY: Long Sutton’s Peele Community College - “fantastic” grades are reward for hard work

A ‘fantastic set’ of GCSE results at the Peele Community College in Long Sutton is testament to the ‘hard work, resilience and exceptional efforts’ of its students.

Delighted head teacher Elizabeth Smith also heaped praise on staff, parents and carers.

Success at the double - twins Scott and Alex Brown were among the top achievers. SG250816-106TW

She said: “The college’s significantly improved results are a tribute to the dedication of our staff, parents and carers – a real testament of the college’s ‘capacity for improvement’ (Ofsted report March 2016).

“We are particularly pleased with the progress students have made across the majority of subjects, including: Modern Foreign Languages (76 per cent A*-C), English Language (75.49 per cent A*-C), Mathematics (70.29 per cent A*-C) and Science (65.22 per cent A*-C). We will build on this success by continuing with what has been the college’s major focus – ensuring every student makes excellent progress, regardless of his/her level of ability and certainly accept the challenge to achieve success.

“I am excited about the college’s future and my focus is clear – ensuring the college continues to deliver the highest standard of education.”

Amongst the Peele high achievers are twins Alex and Scott Brown. Scott gained two A*, five A, three B and a C grade while his brother recorded an A*, four A, four B and two C grades. Pavels Saponenko achieved three A*, four A, two B and three C grades.

Domenic Foley and Aiden Sewell were pleased with their results. SG250816-107TW

Loveday Bligh received two A*, four A, three B and two C passes, Ellen Debney collected two A, four A, two B and a C grade. Leanne Kerry celebrated two A*, three A, four B and two C grades and Steph Carr picked up two A*, three A, three B and a C grade.

Saluting Peele staff for helping them, student Becca Edwards said: “I’m so grateful for all the extra help I got from staff – I’m delighted with my results because I got everything I needed for my college place.”

Jack Constable added: “I’m delighted. I couldn’t have done it without all the staff’s support.”

And Jamal Nyang said: “I’m really chuffed.”