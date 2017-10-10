Parish School pupils rise to new challenges

A team of children represented Spalding Parish Church of England Day School in the Peterborough Stem Taster Day which was a celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

The children faced challenges in the four areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. They were tasked with solving science -based problems, building engineering structures, working on forensics puzzles, solving brain teasers and taking part in some fantastic coding activities.

It was a fantastic day to celebrate and encourage learning through a variety of challenges which really got all the children working as a team and challenging themselves.