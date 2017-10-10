Search

Parish School pupils rise to new challenges

Spalding Parish Church of England Day School taking part in the Peterborough Stem Taster Day
Spalding Parish Church of England Day School taking part in the Peterborough Stem Taster Day

A team of children represented Spalding Parish Church of England Day School in the Peterborough Stem Taster Day which was a celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics.

The children faced challenges in the four areas of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. They were tasked with solving science -based problems, building engineering structures, working on forensics puzzles, solving brain teasers and taking part in some fantastic coding activities.

It was a fantastic day to celebrate and encourage learning through a variety of challenges which really got all the children working as a team and challenging themselves.