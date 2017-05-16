Parish School gymnasts in the medals

Gymnasts from Spalding Parish Church of England Day School represented their school at the recent Key Steps Gymnastics Competition which was hosted by Holbeach and Fenland Gymnastics Club.

It was a one-day competition which gave children from a range of primary schools the

Medal winners from Spalding Parish School

opportunity to perform two main disciplines of gymnastics: the floor and vault. It was an action-packed day where the gymnasts showcased their skills and hard work.

A special thanks needs to go Laura Goodger and the gymnastics club for hosting and

organising such a fantastic day. Parish School teachers Kim Bird and Anna Goulding were very proud of their gymnasts during the preparation for the competition after school and how they represented the school in the competition – winning eight medals in total. It was a thoroughly enjoyable day for all involved.