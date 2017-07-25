Outstanding students rewarded at Spalding Academy

During the last week of term Spalding Academy hosted its first Outstanding Achievement Evenings for Years 7, 8, 9 and 10.

These ran from Tuesday to Friday and were all well attended by students, parents, friends, peers and senior and pastoral staff.

Every department was asked to nominate two students from every year group, one that had made outstanding progress throughout the academic year and the other for a student that had displayed outstanding effort.

Each head of year and student manger also nominated two students each for overall outstanding progress and effort. There was also an award per year group for improved attendance.

Every student nominated was awarded a certificate and trophy.

The evenings were a massive success with everyone attending being entertained by the school’s dance group, the cast of the school’s successful production of Alive in Wonderland and individual musical performances from Year 9 students Travis Tomlinson, William Gensiorskyj and Year 8 student Alicia-Jaine Callan.

Behavioural lead manager Ian Billinghurst said: “ It is really important that we celebrate the many successes of our students and evenings like these are a fantastic way for staff to thank them for their continued effort and commitment.

“The students gaining awards are just a small section of the wonderful students we have at Spalding Academy and we are very proud of the many successes of our students.”

• See Thursday’s Spalding Guardian for a full page of pictures.

Previously...

MP backs action plan for Spalding Academy

Spalding Academy students sock to ’em

Poems of grace and elegance at Spalding Academy