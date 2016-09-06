Nominate for most inspirational teacher award

Celebrations for thousands of A-level and GCSE students with outstanding exam results this summer should be over in South Holland, Bourne, the Deepings, Baston and Kirton.

At least 12 secondary schools, grammar, independent and non-selective, had reasons to cheer on consecutive Thursdays in August when two years of hard work, long hours and late nights paid dividends for 16, 17 and 18-year-olds at what was their own moments of truth.

But each and everyone of those students know how big a role their teachers played in helping them to exam success this summer.

The Inspirational Teacher of the Year (Secondary) Award, sponsored by Duncan and Toplis Chartered Accountants and Business Advisers, Pinchbeck, is the perfect way to recognise one outstanding teacher who has inspired their students to have a love of learning and a desire to pursue excellence this year.

Alistair Main, senior manager at Duncan and Toplis, Pinchbeck, said: “We can all remember the impact of a great teacher from our school days and so we want to celebrate the care, time, commitment and talent that teachers in this area put into making learning fun and inspirational for our children.

“The Inspirational Teacher of the Year (Secondary) Award is for an outstanding teacher in this area who can bring a subject to life for the students and sow the seed for future careers and interests.”

Such gifting, along with the ability giving students the skills and enthusiasm they need to make a positive difference in the world, applies to Michael Smith, head of geography at The Deepings School and Inspirational Teacher of the Year (Secondary) 2015.

After he received the award, Mr Smith said: “There’s nothing better than seeing young people share my passion for geography.

“I feel very privileged to have been nominated but the colleagues working around me are my inspiration.”

To nominate a teacher for the award, request a nomination form by emailing spaldingeditor@jpress.co.uk