Nina awarded for exceptional achievements in German

Spalding High School lower sixth student Nina Halgarth is celebrating after gaining a coveted place on the UK-German Connection Pupil Courses.

The prestigious programme is offered to A-Level students across the whole of the United Kingdom who have shown exceptional achievements in German.

The two week course offers the lucky 12 first-hand experience of German life and Culture as students will be staying with a German host family and studying with German peers.

Gaining a place is an exceptional achievement and Nina’s German teacher Frau Almasi said: “What a fabulous way to complete your AS course.

“Nina will experience so many different aspects of ‘the real thing’ during her stay in Germany; I am looking forward to her sharing her impressions and thoughts, and perhaps a German biscuit or two with the rest of our lovely AS group and myself!

“We are so proud of this achievement, for Nina personally and for the school.”