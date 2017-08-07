New security fencing around Spalding Grammar School?

Have your say

Spalding Grammar School wants to install security fencing around the perimeter of the main school site and playing fields.

A planning application submitted to the district council describes the step as a “high priority for safeguarding and security”.

The planning application also says: “No memorial/heritage features, or gateways with a historical importance, will be removed.”

The plan can only go ahead if it is approved by South Holland District Council.

Spalding Academy installed security fencing around its site last year.

