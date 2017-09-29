New head teacher at Market Deeping Primary School

Market Deeping Community Primary School has a new head teacher following the retirement of Nigel Manders-Jones after 16 years at the helm.

Mark Ratchford is new head at the school, which has plans for a new hall and an additional classroom by September 2018.

Mr Ratchford has been teaching for over 20 years, including nine years as a head in schools in Northamptonshire and Peterborough.

He has moved to the town and is looking forward to making close links with the community and other schools in the area.

He said: “The school is well placed to cater for expansion in the town. We have excellent teachers and consistently high academic results.

“I am looking forward to building capacity to ensure we develop on these strengths as well as widening opportunities for pupils.

“I believe sport, music and community spirit to be as important as academic attainment.”

Chair of governors Sue Bryars added: “ Mr Ratchford is an experienced head who has already made an impact; for example he knew almost every child’s name by the end of the first week.

“We look forward with confidence to the continued development of the school under his leadership.”