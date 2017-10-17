Netball fun at Crowland’s South View Primary School

Give It Some Fizz held its first South Lincolnshire and Peterborough Year 5 and 6 netball tournament at South View Primary School in Crowland.

Teams travelled from across the county border to take part in the first of many new sporting events being held at the school this academic year.

Tournament action

The mixed seven-a-side tournament is one of few in the area as most primary schools learn ‘high five’ netball.

This enabled more children to participate in the games and also readied them for the seven-a-side version, they will play when they move into secondary school.

Every school played against each other and gained points towards their finishing totals. There were excellent performances from every team and the children thoroughly enjoyed developing their skills throughout the games.

Pupils from Hampton Vale Primary School took the honours.

Organiser Holly Barrett, education consultant at Give It Some Fizz – Fitness, Sports and Education and former South View head of school, said: “I was delighted to see the vast improvements made by all of the children in every team throughout the tournament.

“Events such as these are a great opportunity for children to gain experience of competitive situations and build on their sporting and teamwork skills.”

Individual medals and certificates were presented to the winning team and all of the competitors were awarded with certificates.

The school, in collaboration with Give It Some Fizz, are utilising the wonderful sporting facilities that already exist in the grounds by hosting regular sporting fixtures.

If your school is interested in entering any further competitions held at South View Primary School please contact Holly at info@giveitsomefizz.com

• More pictures in the Spalding Guardian on Thursday (October 19).