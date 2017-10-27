More success stories for Spalding Grammar School’s young readers

Have your say

Spalding Grammar School held its fourth annual Library Certificate Evening, where the reading prowess of Year 8 students is celebrated.

At the start of the evening school librarian Kim Graham talked to parents about the benefits of reading, to both students and their mums and dads.

Then, several of the students talked to the parents about what they have to achieve in each of the five reading challenges.

Students then read out some of their book reviews before headmaster Steven Wilkinson presented the boys with their certificates.

Special awards were then given out, with George Wakeham, Jacob Callow and Aidan McMurray named as Top Readers.

Awards for completing all five reading challenges went to George Wakeham, Tom Chesworth, Tom Flanz and Ryan Firth.

And Most Improved Reader awards were given to Jacob Callow, Jessie Honeybun and Joshua French.

All the special awards recipients were given a Bookmark book token, a reading book and chocolate.