More room for lessons at Pinchbeck East Primary School

Pinchbeck East Primary School is now bigger and better this term after the opening of a new extension yesterday.

Children, teachers and invited guests watched as chairman of governors Helen Banks cut the ribbon on the new extension which took a year to build.

The extension, which features a staff room, meeting room, two offices, two classrooms, executive office and toilets, was built for the school to increase its overall pupil numbers from 315 to 420 by September 2018.

Head of school Teeny Vayro said: “With our ever increasing pupil numbers, we will go from having 12 classes to 14 by September 2017.

“Lincolnshire County Council realised that we wouldn’t be able to accommodate this rise in numbers and so this massive building project was undertaken.

“We’ve gone from having 45 children starting with us every September to 60, with both our numbers and popularity having grown since we achieved an outstanding Ofsted judgement in 2012.”

The new extension’s opening was the first significant occasion at the school under new executive head teacher Andrew Raistrick, with Mrs Banks cutting the ribbon in recognition of her 42-year connection with the school. Mrs Vayro said: “Helen has been part of the school since 1975, the last three as chairman of governors, and she’s a real support to the children.”