Memorial visits for Whaplode pupils

Year 6 pupils from Whaplode Primary School enjoyed the school’s first-ever overseas residential visit with a trip to France.

The school spent a year planning the action-packed itinerar and pupils were based at Château d’Ebblingham on the Opal Coast.

Head boy Charlie Sands and head girl Chloe Fitzgerald laid a poppy wreath at the War Memorial Tyne Cot.

The purpose of the school trip was for pupils to take part in a variety of French activities and visit prominent memorials and villages .

The visit was intentionally scheduled to coincide with Armistice week, with several trips to war memorial sites.

Head boy Charlie Sands and head girl Chloe Fitzgerald laid a wreath at the Memorial Tyne Cot during a guided tour on the The Great War.

Pupils found the whole experience truly wonderful and the whole experience has enriched both their social development and their knowledge and understanding within their current curriculum subjects.

The school will now look to explore further opportunities that enrich and enhance the children’s understanding on a varied and diverse curriculum.