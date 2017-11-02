Market Deeping Reception youngsters have an absolute ball

Children in Reception Class at Market Deeping Community Primary School enjoyed the fun of the Ball. There were beautiful princesses, brave knights, fearsome dragons and charming Prince Charmings... and the teachers joined in too.

The day was a celebration of the work they have been doing on various Fairytales. They have been re-enacting stories, building castles and writing diaries and wishes, recipes and their own tales as part of their learning. They have only been at school for a few weeks but are already making lots of progress and are loving school.

Over the past few weeks the children have ordered numbered pumpkins, made their own wands, crowns, shields and carriages and built their own castles and palaces.