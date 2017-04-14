Making a song and dance about a serious message

A talk on E-safety was delivered by singer/songwriter Lexie to Year 7 and 8 students at Spalding Academy.

Lexie, who is also an actress and dancer entertained the children by singing her own songs and ones of stars such as Ed Sheeran.

She also helped deliver an important message about online safety, cyber bullying and discrimination before holding an open discussion with students.

They enjoyed the music and entered in to the spirit by providing Lexie with an original and spur of the moment dance troupe.

This program has toured more than 3,600 schools around the UK and Ireland, with a mix of different artists.

