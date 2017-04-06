Loads of easter fun for youngsters at Pinchbeck Penguins playgroup

Pinchbeck Penguins playgroup all enjoyed their Easter concert and bonnet parade. The children sang lovely Easter songs with actions and all received an egg. There were prizes for an Easter colouring competition and the best Easter bonnets – although the standard was so high, judging was a difficult task.

The children then paraded their bonnets for all to see , followed by an Easter egg hunt in the garden. Lots of homemade yummy cakes were also on sale , made by the staff to raise funds for the group.