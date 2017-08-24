LIVE: GCSE results as they arrive

Teenagers all over South Holland will be collecting their GCSE results this morning.

This year sees the introduction of a new 9 to 1 grading system in maths and English, with an A equivalent to a 7, while a C is anchored at the bottom of a grade 4.

The reason for introducing three bands - 7 to 9 - instead of just A* and A at the top end - was to give more detail about the highest-achieving candidates, say the Government.

There were celebrations aplenty at Spalding Grammar, where results were up 7.5 per cent on last year, including 42 per cent of the results being at A and A* - just one per cent fewer than the school’s best performance in 2015.

A whopping 95 per cent of pupils obtained five or more GCSEs at A*, while 57 per cent received seven or more A* grades.

In English and maths, 96 per cent of pupils received grade 4 or higher.

Delighted headteacher Steven Wilkinson said: “Historically, the school has had A-Levels going up, but GCSEs coming down, but this year they have managed to get both up.”

Five years since they joined Bourne Grammar as the first expanded intake, the Year 11 students

are celebrating some wonderful GCSE results.

Some 178 students achieved 58 grade 9 passes, 148 at grade 8 or better and 287 at grade 7 or better. Overall, 48 students achieved at least one grade 9, eight students obtained two or more grade 9 passes and Adam Jordan achieved an astonishing hat-trick of three grade 9 passes.

In traditional grading, 37 students achieved all A* or A grades. Four students achieved seven A* grades, 14 were awarded six or seven A* grades

and 23 students obtained five or more A* grades.

At Spalding High, 99 per cent of pupils received a Grade 4 or higher in English - up on last year’s results - while 95 per cent scored the same in maths, with 94 per cent receiving Grade 4 or higher in both subjects.

Just less than half (49 per cent) the pupils obtained all exams at A*, A or Grade 7-9 - up four per cent on 2016.

Headteacher Michele Anderson said: “We are very pleased with the GCSE results that our Year 11 students have achieved this year. The great majority of them will be returning to the high school in September to take up A-Level courses.”