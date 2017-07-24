Leavers’ party for Crowland youngsters

A leavers’ disco which included karaoke, a buffet and a photo booth, was enjoyed by pupils leaving primary school in Crowland.

A fire engine and a sports car were just two of the modes of transport chosen by the students to arrive to the evening in style. South View Community Primary School’s year six’s celebrated the end of their primary education with the bash.

They let of steam singing kareoke so loudly one mother believed the whole street could hear. One parent said: “We just got a little group together of around 10 parents. “We had a couple of jobs each and it didn’t take long to organise, only a couple of meetings.

“We would like to thank the British Legion for letting us have the hall. It was lovely and clean and tidy and they let us have it for the whole day.

“The kids all loved it. The girls had their nails and hair done. All the girls got together and got their photos taken.

“Some turned up in fire engines, some in sports cars. They’re only 11 so we called it a leavers’ disco because Prom sounds too American.

“We didn’t want to say formal dress so they came as they wanted. Some came in shorts and and T-shirts.

“Choosing what my daughter was going to wear was an absolute nightmare.”

Photo (TIM WISLON):

