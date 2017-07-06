Lacrosse classes catch the minds at Lutton school

Pupils at Lutton St Nicholas Primary School were introduced to the traditional summer sport of lacrosse as part of a national campaign to promote fitness.

Children across all age groups were put through their paces by a team of students from Peele Community College, Long Sutton, in an effort to build stronger ties between the two schools.

The sports activity day also celebrated National School Sport Week and Charlotte Hodson, PE teacher at Lutton St Nicholas Primary School, said: “The activities were part of a programme building teamwork and listening skills.

“It went really well and we’re having the same group of Peele students at our school tomorrow to help at our sports day now that links between the two schools are so strong.”