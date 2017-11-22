Search

Knight returns to Holbeach Primary Academy for tea party

Pupils reunite with their knight
Holbeach Primary Academy’s own Lincolnshire Knight  returned to the school for a special tea party.

The academy was one of more than 40 schools which  designed half-sized knights which were displayed across Lincoln during the summer.

Alexis and Daniel with the knight

The Lincoln Knights’ Trail Education Programme followed on from the Lincoln Knights’ Trail – which saw 36 sculptures placed across the city to celebrate the 800th anniversary of the Battle of Lincoln and the sealing of the Charter of the Forest.

The Academy’s knight – called Honour Pride Adventure – returned to wear the outfit designed for him at the Academy’s Day of Investigation for Year 1 and 2 children.

At the party, pupils enjoyed an imaginary bus journey to London before enjoying a picnic with the knight. This was an exciting start to their current topic – Bright Lights, Big City.