Kids create their own sausage

Youngsters from Swineshead Pre-School visited the new Ivy Farm Shop in the village.

The visit was part of the pre-school exploring its ‘Healthy Childcare’ commitments and forging community partnerships, while demonstrating and exhibiting its awareness of British values.

The young visitors helped develop a new sausage – the ‘Swineshead Pre-School Porkie’ – that would maintain the pre-school’s ‘Food For Life’ status and ethos.

They also had a tour of the shop and saw sausages being made. They then tasted their creation in the restaurant.

The new sausage will be available for sale soon at the farm shop and will be featured on the summer menu at the pre-school.