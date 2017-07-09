Kids can grow their own thanks to staff from house builder

Kier project manager Andy Smith with pupils Imogen and Callum, both six, and their new tools.

They created the garden at Wygate Park Academy, in Witham Road, before gifting them with wheel barrows, forks and watering cans so they can look after it.

Wygate Academy pupils celebrate the completion of their new school garden built by Kier Living Eastern.

The garden has been created at the school so the children can grow their own plants, fruit and vegetables.

David Thomas, Kier Living Eastern’s sales and marketing director, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure putting this together for the children at Wygate Park Academy.

“We have been working hard creating homes at nearby Kingfisher Court and when the opportunity came up to help the local community we jumped at the chance.

“Our employees have been hard at work to make this happen and we look forward to hearing what the children grow in the coming months and years.”

The project came about after Kier Living Eastern asked the local communityif there were any tasks they could help with and the school replied.

The area at the school was initially covered in rubble and staff spent time clearing it before creating the allotment, which has raised beds.

Children were asked to come up with their own designs for the plot before they were brought to life by the award-winning housebuilder.

Kier Living Eastern is busy building homes close by at Kingfisher Court.