Joy as Sutton Bridge woman Aleasha (21) named top student

A Sutton Bridge woman has been named Student of the Year at the University Centre West Anglia in King’s Lynn.

Aleasha Fox (21) achieved first class honours in computer science, having previously completed an extended diploma at the college, and now works as a project engineer.

She said: “When I started my CWA journey studying a diploma, I had no idea what I was doing.

“It was only half-way through when I realised it could be a potential career path, so to be accepted onto the BSc, come out with a First and be selected as Student of the Year feels incredible.”

Lecturer Nigel Edwards said: “It has been great to work with Aleasha over the last five years.

“She has always been a conscientious, hardworking student, and pleased to help others. I’m delighted she was selected as Student of the Year and I wish her all the success in the future, which she undoubtedly deserves.”

The centre, on the College of West Anglia campus, offers degrees in sport, public and caring services, business, humanities, science and computing, technology, and landbased studies, through its association with Anglia Ruskin University.