It’s the appliance of science in High School bake-off

Eight members of Spalding High School staff have been baking up a storm in the annual Bake Off Challenge, ably assisted by students who entered a raffle to win a coveted helper spot.

In the space of a lunch hour staff had to bake the classic Swiss roll, watched by the sixth form judges who were able to critique using their A-Level Food Technology skills.

Staff were not told what they were expected to bake beforehand, thus ensuring no sneaky practicing!

On the whole the sixth form judges were pleased to see beautifully presented Swiss Rolls, with six contestants achieving a score of 7/10 or more.

The winner was the Science Department regaining the title, having lost it last year. Mrs Waldron (Biology) achieved a fantastic score of 9.5/10 and produced a delicious, perfect Swiss Roll.

All bakes were sold afterwards with proceeds going to Deafblind UK.

Photo (TIM WILSON): SG270617-200TW