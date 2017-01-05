It’s lift-off into outer space for youngsters

Children at Long Sutton Primary School had a visit that was out of this world.

The youngsters in year one and year two are currently studying space as their topic and enjoyed a presentation by Starlincs Planetarium.

The galaxy was brought to life thanks to the clever inflatable dome that projects images of the planet and stars onto its walls to help children journey into space.

Assistant headteacher Paul Singleton said: “The children were able to go inside the planetarium to experience stargazing and take a trip through the solar system.

“They really enjoyed it.”

The presentation was given by Elsa Amiss and Mick Morton of Starlincs.