It all adds up to success

Year 7 and 8 pupils from Spalding Academy excelled in the UKMT Junior Maths Challenge, achieving one Gold, four Silver and nine Bronze certificates.

Over 250,000 pupils from across the country participate in the Challenge with roughly six per cent achieving a Gold certificate, 13 per cent Silver and 21 per cent Bronze.

The winning students were: Gold (Brandon Fairall); Silver (Kian Blackshaw, Hinson Wong, Molly Ireland, Jack White); Bronze (Alex Horta, Michal Kryznanowski, Bruno Almeida, Sophie Kubacka, Mia Dewing, Emily Brown, Kaysie Dickinson, Shannan Claxton, Milly Long).