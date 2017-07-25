Ice and snow in a Sutton St James summer?

Ice skating was the topic of the day after pupils paused their afternoon classes to have a go on the rink.

Pupils at Sutton St James Primary School were given the opportunity to try ice skating when a synthetic rink was built in their playground.

Ice skating at Sutton St james School two classes on the ice, then it snows

The classes each took turns on the rink as some attempted skating for the first time.

After school, parents were given the chance to have their go on the ice during a PTA-led evening.

Parents and children enjoyed a barbecue and bouncy castle whilst having fun on the ‘ice’.

Claire Willows, headteacher, said: “It was organised by the school and the PTA. We use some money from the sports funding schools are given by the government to provide new opportunities and sport for kids.

“During the afternoon each class had a go on the synthetic ice and in the evening the PTA took over and parents could come and have a go at iceskating. The parents loved it, it’s a lovely social event.

“The children were told in advance and they really enjoyed it though several fell over with beaming smiles and quickly bounced up.

“They went from being cautious to whizzing around on the rink. It’s most definitely something we’ll do again.”

