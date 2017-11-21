Holbeach are footy champs

Four teams from three schools took part in the Holbeach and Long Sutton round of the Lincolnshire South East School Sport Partnership’s Year 5 and 6 football competition.

The event was hosted at University Academy Holbeach and run by School Games organiser Rupert Gibson, of Agilitas Sports.

The School Games aims to promote participation and competition but also instils the values of teamwork, determination, passion, honesty, self belief and respect.

The competition was won by Holbeach Primary A, with Sutton St James second, Whaplode third and Holbeach Primary B fourth.

Holbeach Primary will now play-off against the winners from Spalding, Bourne and Deepings, with the winner representing our region against the other School Games winners from across Lincolnshire in January.

Rupert said: “It was fantastic to see so many children enjoying their football and showing great skill. Many of the results were very close and the standard of play excellent.”

He thanked sports leader student from the University Academy Holbeach for doing a superb job helping him on the day.

