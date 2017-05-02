Holbeach are boccia champs

The Lincolnshire South East School Games held its first ever Boccia competition for the area’s special needs children.

Boccia is a Paralympic sport and a target game similar to bowls which is great for all ages and abilities. Schools were invited to send teams of three made up from any pupils with special needs.

Eight teams took part from Spalding St Norberts, Bourne Westfield, Baston Kirkstone House and Holbeach Fleet Wood Lane.

Chris Allen and five sports leaders from Spalding Priory School taught the pupils how to play and gave them some practice games before the competition began.

School Games organiser Rupert Gibson was delighted with how the event went and said: “This competition highlights all that is great about the School Games. “Sports Leaders getting a chance to volunteer and lead and young pupils learning a new sport, competing and representing their schools (many for the first time ever). Many thanks to Spalding Priory for hosting the event”.

Results: 7th= Kirkstone House ‘A’ and Kirkstone House ‘B’; 6th Fleet Wood Lane ‘B’; 5th Bourne Westfield ‘A’; 4th St Norberts ‘A’; 3rd St Norberts ‘B’; 2nd Fleet Wood Lane ‘B’; 1st Fleet Wood Lane ‘A’.