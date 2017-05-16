Grandads go back to school at Gosberton Academy

Grandads and dads went back to school to make dens with the children as part of a Forest Schools Challenge at Gosberton House Academy.

Forest Schools is a holistic approach to individualised learning using a woodland setting and natural resources to give the children opportunities to develop and achieve key life skills.

The day saw adults and children building dens before testing them to see how waterproof they were.

Following the hard work, the Forest Schools leaders made a fire so everybody could enjoy hot chocolate outside.

The Sleaford Round Table, including parent Martin Osborne, donated £4,000 towards the building of a new outdoor shelter so the children can take part in a range of activities all year round. The shelter will be approximately 6 x 10 metres and work on it will be starting in the next four weeks, meaning it will be ready for the children to use in the Autumn term.

Principal Louise Stanton was very pleased with the whole day and would like to say a huge thank you to the Sleaford Round Table for their very generous contribution towards the building materials needed for the school to create an all-weather Forest School shelter. Lee Pearson, Forest Schools leader, was also happy with the day saying he was “overwhelmed by the enthusiasm” of everyone taking part.

