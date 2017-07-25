Good sport at Moulton school

Sporty pupils celebrated a record-breaking number of wins in competition this year, and scooped up nine trophies.

John Harrox Primary School in Moulton looks to sport and physical education as a vital part of its curriculum.

This year, the school won their highest number of competitions, becoming Quicksticks hockey, cricket and Spalding Primary hockey champions.

Rebecca Hales, sports co-ordinator, said: “Sport plays a very important part of the ethos of the school.

“We have a very good staff who encourage sport across the board and see the benefits of sports within the lessons as well.

“We just had a leavers’ assembly and the majority of those children all said something about sport or physical education within that assembly.

“It teachs them how to be good team mates, how to be independent, think for themselves but also work together.

“The number of children who’ve been involved in sport has risen. Not just competitively, but the change for life clubs, getting active and out there.

“The more children we can get active the better.

“There are lots of teachers who take clubs through the year. We have people who take part in other sports.

“We also have involvement from local clubs. There’s a coach who comes in from Moulton cricket club and he comes and helps us with kwik-cricket, where we won the level three this year.”

Previously...

Class of 2016: The John Harrox School, Moulton