Gedney youngsters graduate into Year 1

Seven graduates left their small class behind and will be entering the big wide world of Year 1, following a ceremony.

Reception pupils celebrated the end of their first year in school with a graduation ceremony where they were given a scroll and a USB stick containing photos.

The children acted out the story of the ‘Little Rabbit Foo Foo’ before changing into gowns and singing with Year 1 and Year 2 pupils.

Louise Wright, Class 1 teacher, said: “The assembly started off with the children acting out the story of ‘Little Rabbit Foo Foo’.

“They then changed into their graduation gowns and sang ‘The Power in Me’ along with the children from Years 1 and 2.

“After this Mr Whitney, the executive head teacher, presented to each of them their graduation certificate and their tapestry profile which shows their achievements and best bits of their first year of primary school in reception.”

