GCSE RESULTS: The only way is up as students fly high at Spalding Grammar School

Year 11 students at Spalding Grammar School kept up the high standards set by their A-Level counterparts with near record-setting results.

Despite fears of a downward trend due to harder courses and a new grading system for English language, English literarture in maths, 42 per cent of students collected grades of A* and A (now 7 to 9).

GSCE RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Yousof Alemi was one of only nine students nationwide to get full marks in his further maths exam. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240817-110TW.

In fact, the school fell just one per cent short of its all-time high figure for top grades of 43 per cent, set in 2015.

Jonathan Manton, of Spalding, achieved two maximum 9 grades in English language and maths, along with an 8 in English literature and seven A*s, one of these with a Distinction.

He said: “I didn’t want to plan any celebrations before I knew what I’d got and my grades are probably a bit better than I expected.”

Yousof Alemi, of Peterborough, collected 8s in English language, English literature and maths, along with seven A*s that included an astonishing 100 per cent in further maths, one of just nine students in the country to do so.

We were worried about the new GCSE exams, but they haven’t impacted on us at all and, in fact, we’ve done very well out of them Steven Wilkinson, Headmaster, Spalding Grammar School

“I’ve always been quite strong in maths, but I was surprised to get 100 per cent,” Yousof said.

One of the students more laid back about his GCSE success was Thomas Quinnell, of Crowland, who got a 9 in maths, 8s in English language and English literature, along with a host of A*s and As.

Thomas said: “I thought I’d be more nervous than this, but I was quite chilled about it.”

One of the real characters at the school was Thomas Gregory, of Wisbech, who backed up his strong personality with a 9 in English language and 8s in English literature and maths.

GCSE RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Jonathan Manton, of Spalding, achieved the maximum 9 grade in both English language and maths. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240817-112TW.

Thomas said: “I’m very pleased because they’re better than I thought, even though I worked ridiculously hard.

“I didn’t have a life for six months but I’ll be rewarded by my parents for how well I did.”

Harry Padoan, of Spalding, took a break from his work experience placement at the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian to collect his results.

After picking up a 9 in English language, 7s in English literature and maths, alongside three A*s, Harry said: “I’m relieved so I’m going out with some mates.”

GSCE RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Harry Padoan, currently on work experience with the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian, celebrates his excellent grades. Photo by Tim Wilson: SG240817-114TW.

Meanwhile, Year 9 student Christian de Souza, of Crowland, picked up an A in engineering and his father Cal said: “I’m very proud, considering that he took his GCSE two years in advance.”

Headmaster Steven Wilkinson said: “We were worried about the new GCSE exams (in English and maths) as we didn’t know what they were going to throw up.

“But they haven’t impacted on us at all and, in fact, we’ve done very well out of them.

“Historically, the school has been able to do well in either A-Levels or GCSE, while the other has gone the other way.

“However this year, we’ve gone up in both as there’s been a lot of hard work done over the year.

“So I’m really pleased that it’s paid off.”

GSCE RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING GRAMMAR SCHOOL: Jack Peacock, Alex Cunnington, Tom Wild and Luke Williamson, an ex-work experience student with the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian. Photo by Tim Wilson: SG240817-108TW.

