GCSE RESULTS: New grading system but the usual outstanding results at Bourne Grammar School

Nearly 60 grade 9 passes, the old A* marks, were achieved by Year 11 students who were once again fully rewarded for their hard work and efforts.

When I opened my results, I was completely shocked, speechless and couldn’t believe I’d managed to achieve those results, despite all the hard work and effort I’d put into the exams Abi Cooper, of Bourne and Bourne Grammar School

In addition, the school had nearly 150 grades of 8 or better and nearly 300 at 7 or better, with just under 50 students collecting at least one 9.

Abi Cooper, of Bourne, who collected a 9 in English language, two 8s in English Literature and maths and seven A*s, said: “When I opened my results, I was completely shocked, speechless and couldn’t believe I’d managed to achieve those results, despite all the hard work and effort I’d put into the exams.

“We have plans for various celebrations with friends and family over the weekend.”

Harry Moss, of Bourne, surprised himself with 9s in both English Literature and English language, as well as six A*s in subjects that included biology, chemistry and physics.

He said: “I was pleasantly surprised to see A*s for each of the sciences, especially as I forgot my calculator for the first physics exam which meant that I had a few worried looks from my parents during the summer holiday.

“I was over the moon that I’d achieved two top grade 9s in both English literature and language, astronomically higher than the benchmark I had set myself during my mock exam results.

“My mum, being a German linguist herself, was relieved to hear that I’d performed to A* standard in both Spanish and German, especially with the added ‘help’ of my dad in the holidays.

“He jokingly claimed that I’d have to ‘find another family’ if I achieved anything less than a B grade in German.

“I’m sure that my hand will hurt after visiting the English department when I get back to school, due to the excessive high fives that my English teacher will be giving me.

“I’ll just take a moment to appreciate how far I, and all of Year 11s, have come through these GCSEs and try to relax for the next week or so before returning to the more intense, but mature work environment of the A-Levels in sixth form.

Megan Hassall, of Bourne, got 9s in both English literature and maths, 7 in English language, and A*s in chemistry, biology, physics, French and Spanish, despite combining her studies with a promising badminton career.

She said: “I’m really happy with my results, especially my Spanish and English, as I never thought I’d do well in them.”

Heather Rawnsley, of Bourne, who earned an 8 in maths and 7s in English language and literature. six A*s and an A, said: “I’m very happy with my results and it was such a relief to get top grades in all the subjects I plan to do at A-Level next year and then, hopefully, go on to study some form of biology at university.”

Tom Parker, of Bourne, collected a 9 for maths and an A* with Distinction in further maths, with five other A^s, which left him “really pleased”.

Meanwhile, Tom Hutchins, of Deeping St James, was “thrilled” to received seven A*s and three As, along with a 9 in Maths, the A*s including biology, chemistry, physics, Spanish, French and geography.

Tom said: “I’m going to celebrate with friends and family and enjoy the last few weeks of summer.”

Headmaster Jonathan Maddox said: “I am thrilled with our students’ results because this Year 11 cohort had to come to terms with being ‘guinea pigs’ for the new, more challenging GCSEs.

“This went forward with a potentially-confusing mix of numerical grades and letter grades, but what is clear to everyone is that the students’ results - however they are presented - are truly impressive.

“The students have worked so hard, understanding that in maths and English in particular, they had to come to terms with some really difficult work, without the comfort of years of past papers with which to practice on.

“It was almost impossible to predict how many grade 9 passes our students would achieve as the Government made it clear that awards at this level would be made to reward ‘exceptional performance’.

“So to see 58 grade 9 results, and to witness the students’ delight, made this a very special day for our school.”

