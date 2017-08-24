GCSE RESULTS: Girls rise to the challenge as hard work pays off at Spalding High School

Character and determination shone through in equal measure at Spalding High School where students faced up to tougher exams head-on.

The challenge of new course content and grading systems for English language, English literature and maths proved a temptation for students to work even harder, with 49 per cent of them achieving A*, A or the new 7 grade and above.

GCSE RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING HIGH SCHOOL: Alicia Polley, Serena Leadbeater and Jade Griffiths. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240817-126TW.

In subjects where A* and A stayed as the top grades, the school saw a six per cent rise in the number of students earning them compared to last year.

Tabitha Priestly, of Kirton, one of the top performers with three 9s and eight A*s, said: “I’m quite surprised because some of the English exams were quite hard.

“It feels like all the hard work has been worth it to get these results.”

Matching Tabitha’s success exactly was Holly Stevenson, of Wisbech, who earned an A* with Distinction in further maths.

Tabitha said: “My results are so much better than I expected, although I knew that I’d worked really hard.”

Mum Kate said: “It’s been a long wait and build-up to results day, but Holly has worked really hard and I couldn’t have asked for a better outcome for her.”

Chairman of governors Dr Peter Gorton said: “The students have done really well and you only had to look round and see all the smiling faces to feel very proud to be associated with this school.”

Hermione Baxter-Chinery, of Peterborough, had a hard act to follow after elder sister Mercedes, now studying engineering at Cambridge University, earned A*s in almost every GCSE exam she did four years ago.

GCSE RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING HIGH SCHOOL: Eloise Freeman collected two grade 9s, an 8 and eight A*s. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240817-129TW.

But after she kept up the family tradition with a 9 in English literature, 8s in English language and maths, alongside seven A*s, Hermione said: “I put a lot of work into it and the teachers were all really supportive.”

The bar was also set high for Serena Leadbeater, of Spalding, whose sister Chiara achieved five A*s at A-Level in maths, further maths, physics, biology and chemistry in 2015.

But after stepping up to the mark with three 9s, eight A*s and an A, Serena said: “They aren’t what I expected at all because I thought I’d failed my exams.

“At the beginning of the summer, I was nervous because I wanted to know my results.

GCSE RESULTS DAY AS SPALDING HIGH SCHOOL: Anagha Gijo and Hermione Baxter-Chinery. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240817-125TW.

“But because there were so many weeks to go before they came out, I was relaxed until the night before results day.”

Jade Griffiths, of Spalding, also has three 9s, eight A*s and an A to take with her to Spalding Grammar School’s sixth form and she said: “They’re the grades I wanted, but not what I expected.

“The exams were harder than I thopught, but I’d put in so much hard work that I wasn’t really nervous about getting my results.”

Headmistress Michele Anderson said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to bits for the students because they have done so well in a year when, particularly with maths and English, when we didn’t know what to expect.

“This year’s GCSEs were heralded as some of the hardest exams since the old O-Levels and we didn’t have any past papers to be able to know what to expect.

“But the results are a reflection of the students’ hard work, as well as the commitment from staff, that will stand them in good stead for the next step in their education.”

GSCE RESULTS DAY AS SPALDING HIGH SCHOOL: Tabitha Priestley ended up with three grades 9s and eight A*s. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240817-127TW.

Chairman of governors Dr Peter Gorton said: “The students have done really well and you only had to look round and see all the smiling faces to know that this year’s results are well-deserved.

“I’m so proud to be associated with this school.”

