GCSE RESULTS DAY: Maths pass at college has Katie in hiring line for jobs

A Holbeach student has put herself in line to be the next apprentice after passing her maths exam at the second attempt.

Katie Maddison can take the next step on her chosen career path after studying at Boston College where students picked up their English language, maths and biology GCSE results on Thursday.

I decided to re-sit maths at Boston College and I’m so pleased that I took this opportunity as it’s now enabled me to gain the results I need to take the next steps towards gaining an apprenticeship Katie Maddison, of Holbeach and Boston College

Speaking about her grade 4 in maths (a C grade pass under the old system), Katie said: “After not gaining the result I needed at secondary school, I decided to re-sit maths at Boston College and I’m so pleased that I took this opportunity.

“It’s now enabled me to gain the results I need to take the next steps towards gaining an apprenticeship, thanks to the one-to-one support at the college.”

“Compared to school, it was made easier for me to ask questions on topics which I found more difficult.”

Fiona Grady, Boston College’s Vice-Principal, said, “We are delighted that so many of our students who started college without having achieved the higher grades in maths and English at school, have now got the results they need and deserve.

“They and their teachers have worked incredibly hard to attain these grades that are now entirely based on rigorous, external examinations.”

