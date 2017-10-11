Fun with foreign languages at Spalding Grammar School

Have your say

Students at Spalding Grammar School took part in a number of events to mark the European Day of Languages.

Although the special day was on Tuesday, September 26, activities embracing languages were run throughout the week.

Polish with student Waijciech Such

On the Monday there was an assembly on the topic ‘Why should people learn languages?’ which included European music played by students.

On Tuesday, European music and videos were played in the modern foreign languages department and European food such as spaghetti, paella, pain au chocolat and currywurst were offered at break and lunchtime.

There was also a European language song quiz, and taster classes in Modern Greek and Polish, the latter run by student Waijciech Such.

There was a ‘What’s The Idiom?’ competition, where teachers wore badges with idioms in different languages and students competed to identify them.

On Friday, the school welcomed inspirational speakers who talked about careers where languages were needed, and all week, as homework, students wrote essays and designed posters on the subject of ‘Why should people learn a language?’

