Fun in the sun at St Paul’s as fete makes £950

There was so much going on at this year’s St Paul’s School fete in Spalding – and a terrific £950 was raised for PTA funds.

On a sunny day, Spalding firefighters made a special appearance, there was a car booter sale, a dog show, medieval performers and inflatables too.

Staff and parents supported the event through running different stalls, filled with items donated to the school by parents and local businesses.

Head teacher Kira Nicholls gave thanks to everyone who helped in the organising and running of the event and also to the business who supportedthe school with donations, especially Butters, The Barn, Birchgrove and Baytree.

She added: “It was an incredible success – made possible through the school’s dedicated PTA group and the amazing organisational skills of Mrs Farrar.”

• More pictures in Tuesday’s Lincolnshire Free Press.