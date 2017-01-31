From bags to riches with High School collection

Spalding High School has once again organised a clothes, shoes and textiles collection with Bag2School, the UK’s leading textile recycler and fundraiser.

The aim was to raise funds for the school and help the environment by diverting unwanted textiles away from landfill.

All students and their families from Years 7 to 13 participated and sixth-former Rebecca Wright said: “Bags2School is a fantastic opportunity for the school community to fundraise and it is always incredibly well-supported by staff and students alike.”

As well as raising vitally needed funds for the Spalding school, a recent DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) report has shown that textile collection schemes are helping to reduce the volume of textiles discarded as municipal solid waste.

However, as a nation, we still send 350,000 tonnes of textiles to landfill every year and so the scheme also helps to raise awareness amongst the children of the benefits of recycling and reuse.

A school spokesman: “We would like to thank our pupils, their families and friends, as well as staff, for their support in making this school fundraising event successful.”

Our picture shows some of the school’s sixth formers with bags, from left: Olivia Childs, Michal Zuk, Maisie Dobbs, Rosie Stevenson and Rebecca Wright. Photo (TIM WILSON): SG270117-110TW