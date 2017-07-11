Fringe Friday fun again at High School

Spalding High School students had an action-packed lunch hour for Fringe Friday.

Fringe Friday is a celebration of the arts and an opportunity for students to explore them through activities whilst encouraging participation with the wider school in a ‘festival style’ vibe during occasional Friday lunchtimes.

Fringe Friday fun for (back) Lucy Savage, Hannah Wilkins, Rachel Tilley, (front) Ellie Butler and Lara Pavitt,

The theme for this one was a creative explosion and exploration of the year 3,000.

A ‘futurescape’ of bound sculptures using found objects set the scene, giving students the opportunity to make a film of themselves and their friends wearing self-made costumes out of junk.

They responded to a narrative about their escape from the brain of Dr Jiggerly Wiggerly; Spalding’s most notorious villain, using green screen technology.

Others had a brilliant time at the futuristic rave in the common room. Head of Art Mrs LIz Kelleher said: “It was great fun and a brilliant way to enjoy the arts and to let off steam at the end of a busy term.’

