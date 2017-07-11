Search

Fringe Friday fun again at High School

Futuristic green screen adventures created by year 12 art students Lily Smith, Emily Price and Emily Walker

Spalding High School students had an action-packed lunch hour for Fringe Friday.

Fringe Friday is a celebration of the arts and an opportunity for students to explore them through activities whilst  encouraging participation with the wider school in a ‘festival style’ vibe during  occasional Friday lunchtimes.

Fringe Friday fun for (back) Lucy Savage, Hannah Wilkins, Rachel Tilley, (front) Ellie Butler and Lara Pavitt,

The theme for this one was a creative explosion and exploration of the year 3,000. 

A ‘futurescape’ of bound sculptures using found  objects set the scene, giving students the opportunity to make a film of themselves and their friends wearing self-made costumes out of junk.

They responded to a narrative about their escape from the brain of Dr Jiggerly Wiggerly; Spalding’s most notorious villain, using green screen technology.

Others had a brilliant time at the futuristic rave in the common room. Head of Art Mrs LIz Kelleher said: “It was great fun and a brilliant way to enjoy the arts and to let off steam at the end of a busy term.’

• See Thursday’s Spalding Guardian for more pictures.