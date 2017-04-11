Fleet Hargate day nursery earns top marks from Ofsted

Managers and staff at a children’s day nursery in Fleet Hargate are celebrating after earning top marks from education inspectorate Ofsted.

The Willows Day Nursery, in Old Main Road, was rated “outstanding” overall and in all four categories measured.

Manager Vicky Pitts said: “We’re thrilled that the inspector recognised the outstanding staff and their commitment to all of the children at The Willows.

“They are a loyal, dedicated team that always go above and beyond to make each child’s early years learning experiences the best they can possibly be. We are proud of them all and they truly deserve to be recognised as outstanding.”

The Willows, first registered in 2012, opens all year round, and has 60 places for children.

Ofsted inspector Jacqueline Baker said in her report that children flourish in an environment that is stimulating, homely and welcoming.

She describes the youngsters as being “highly motivated to investigate and become active, independent learners”.

Ms Baker continues: “This excellent start in life gives them every opportunity to begin school with the skills and attitudes they need to succeed.”

Manager Vicky Pitts is described as “inspirational” and Ms Baker says she has “nurtured a team of staff who share her drive, passion and enthusiasm”.

Teaching is noted as “exceptional” and Ms Baker says staff are dedicated to providing the very best for children and show a genuine interest for their work.

Older children make excellent progress and can read by the time they go to school.