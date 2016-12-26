Festive season got a Fair start

THE HIGH LIFE: Life at Spalding High School

From November 28-30, Spalding High School’s library transformed into a festive market place once again, for its annual Christmas Craft Fair.

Organised by Mrs Lees and the team of staff in the library, the three-day event featured dozens of stalls. Students first had to pre-order their tables and then fill them with hand-crafted goods to sell.

Having become increasingly popular year on year, the event provides an excellent opportunity for keen students to bake, create and design products, and alternatively those who do not sell at the event have the chance to purchase hand-made Christmas items and decorations ready for the festive season.

Filling the Sixth Form Library Study Room, Library and the length of the English Corridor, the fair was used as a business opportunity by a wide range of students: Year 11s, Eloise Freeman and Tabitha Priestley were fundraising for their upcoming Outlook Expeditions Trip to Peru; the Young Enterprise Team were selling goods; new Year 7s were raising extra money at Christmas time; and even a selection of teachers placed their craft makes up for sale in the whole-school festivity.

With a wide array of hand-made goods up for sale, the fair saw a host of Christmas decorations, from baubles to tinsel and stockings, along with personalised crackers, necklaces and miniature hampers, all created by students and faculty for the event. Of course, food was not missing, as budding bakers sold fudge, cookies, chocolate truffles and a range of vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free products throughout the week.

Not only was the Christmas Fair successful as ever at welcoming the festive season to Spalding High School, but it allowed creative projects to flourish and the benefits of the craft stall across the school are clear to see.

• Friday, December 9, saw an afternoon of revision and study skill practice at Spalding High School, as Head of English, Mr Isted, held a lecture for all of Year 11 regarding their GCSE preparations.

Informing the students prior to their upcoming examinations, the lecture, which took place in the students’ study period, assessed the examinations, and how the students could gain the highest marks in them.

Despite the large audience, and brand new exam formatting, the lesson proved highly useful for the students, who will be sitting their mock GCSEs in early January.