Festival cash goes towards ‘Night-line’

Money raised from the second Spalding Beer and Music Festival has helped build a blindfold trail at a West Pinchbeck School.

After the successful festival, organisers from Spalding Round Table asked groups, schools and organisations to bid for some of the cash – and St Bartholomew’s Primary School was successful.

Students try out the trail

Head teacher James Shawley explained that the ‘Night-Line’ involves children being blindfolded and navigating an array of obstacles whilst following a line of rope, that changes direction.

“The purpose is to enhance their communication skills, using positional language in order to enable others to navigate the obstacles,” he said.

Higher level teaching assistant Helen Thorley put in the successful bid and a group of volunteers from staff, parents and friends constructed the course.

Obstacles include logs, branches, tyres and bricks concreted into the ground. It ends with children congregating in a willow dome. Pupils will use it in curriculum time and under staff supervision at break and lunch-times.