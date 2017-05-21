Fanning the flames of imagination at Surfleet Primary School

Children from Surfleet Primary School welcomed a fire crew from Spalding to learn more about people who look after them and the community.

Firefighters Darren Burchnall, Craig Newstead, Louisa Thornton and Andy Wand gave Reception and Year One pupils a guided tour of a fire engine, showing them how a water hose, siren, blue lights and the vehicle itself all worked.

Abby is all excited as the firefighters come to school with hoses, uniform and a fire engine. Photo by Tim Wilson: SG120517-109TW.

There was also time for a question and answer session in class where Darren asked the youngsters: “What would you do if you saw a fire?”

Teacher Anett Baxter said: “The children were so engaged in what was going on and it’s something they will remember forever.

“We’re just so lucky to have something like this, hands-on experience to see real things, rather than trying to imagine it in a classroom.”

The children were so engaged in what was going on and it’s something they will remember forever Anett Baxter, Class One Teacher, Surfleet Primary School

Firefighter Andy Wand helps Freddie with working a water jet. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG120517-105TW.

Lousia Thornton helps Phoebe in putting out an imaginary fire. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG120517-104TW.