Fair fun for all at school fundraiser

Visitors enjoyed all the fun of the fair at Long Sutton Primary School at the weekend.

The Friends of the School held their annual summer extravaganza which included traditional games including a coconut shy, hoopla, hook-a-duck and tin-can alley, plus stalls, bouncy castles and an It’s A Knockout contest.

Nancy Chapman enjoys the slide.

There were also arena events, refreshments, raffles, face-painting and a surf simulator for people to try their luck on.

Von Steele, secretary of the Friends, said there was a great atmosphere and was delighted with how well-supported the event was.

She thanked everyone who helped, supported, made donations and attended.

It is not yet known how much money was raised, but funds from the fair will be spent on items for pupils who attend the school in Dick Turpin Way.