Exam success gives a taste of new era at Spalding Academy

The next set Year 11 students at what is, until Thursday, Sir John Gleed School will be the first to achieve GCSEs at the renamed Spalding Academy.

But the new partnership with Bourne Academy has the challenge of continuing the improvement shown by this summer’s GCSE students who flew high the banner carrying the name Sir John Gleed for the final time.

Head of academy Will Scott said: “We are extremely proud to celebrate the successes of our Year 11 students after much hard work over the past year.

“There has been an improvement in the number of students at our school with five or more GCSE grades of A* to C, including English and Maths, as well as the new Progress 8 measure (of a pupil’s progress from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school).

”But there is still much to do and we are looking forward to working with our new academy sponsor, South Lincolnshire Academies Trust, from September to further improve the school’s results.”