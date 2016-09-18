EDUCATION AWARDS: Youngsters get to like learning thanks to primary teachers

Katrina Randall, formerly of Spalding Primary School, and Rachel Vidler , of Linchfield Communtiy Primary School, Deeping St James, have just eight years’ teaching experience between them.

But both made enough of a difference in the lives of their pupils to be named Inspirational Teacher of the Year (Primary) in 2014 and 2015 respectively.

The Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian is looking for another primary school teacher from South Holland, Bourne, the Deepings and villages south of Boston who is making a real difference in the lives of their pupils and the wider community through hard work, innovation and dedication.

Rutland-based Mana Education, which supplies teachers to schools across eastern England, is sponsoring the award.

Alistair Nottingham, one of its directors, said: “Mana Education are different because we listen.

“Every school is different and so by getting to know them, we understand their needs.

Every school is different, but every teacher is different also, with their own unique qualities Alistair Nottingham, director of Mana Education, Rutland

“But also every teacher is different, with their own unique qualities, which is why Mana Education does not believe in a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach.

“A happy teacher will engage and inspire pupils to reach goals and higher attainment at our primary schools.”

HOW TO NOMINATE

To nominate a school for an award, request a nomination form by emailing spaldingeditor@jpress.co.uk or call 01775 765419 and we will send one out to you. Please state which category/categories you wish to nominate in

It’s about hooking into what they love

Katrina makes waves as Most Inspirational Teacher (Primary)