EDUCATION AWARDS: When class meets the community and makes a difference

American novelist Ralph Waldo Ellison once said: “Education is all a matter of building bridges.”

Whether it is putting on after-school classes in English and maths for parents, raising money for students’ books and equipment by joining a parent teacher association or presenting food hampers to residents in care homes, schools have always played a significant role in community life.

To recognise that, the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian is looking for one school in South Holland, Bourne, the Deepings and villages south of Boston that has done the most to benefit their community.

The award is sponsored by Ashwood Homes whose owner and managing director Ashley King said: “As Ashwood Homes, we are a new-build housing development company based in Holbeach.

“We strive to create high-quality homes which we are proud to have built and that purchasers are proud to call their home.

“With many developments in the pipeline, we are pleased to be sponsoring the Contribution to the Community Award.

“Although there are the inevitable disruptions of noise and traffic that house building can have on an area, we are committed to improving and adding to the facilities and supporting the local community whilst we do so.

“For example, Ashwood Homes sponsors local events and donates to local causes which is why we are so proud to sponsor the award and to inspire the next generation to be both proud of, and improve, the community in which they live in.”

This year’s winners will be following in the footsteps of Bourne Academy whose students and staff were recognised in both 2014 and 2015.

To nominate someone for the award, request a nomination form by emailing spaldingeditor@jpress.co.uk