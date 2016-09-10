EDUCATION AWARDS: The first fruits of learning life are primary

Daran Bland, executive head teacher of The Garth School, Spalding, said being named Primary School of the Year 2015 was down to its work in ensuring “the best outcome for our pupils”.

A year earlier, Spalding Parish Church of England Day School won the award which head teacher Glyn Rushton described as “a wonderful acknowledgement from the people who really matter - our community”.

In 2016, the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian is once again looking for a primary school where both pupils and the wider community are reaping the rewards from belonging to a school characterised by dedication, innovation and hard work.

Calthrops Solicitors, Spalding, is the sponsor of this year’s award and Kevin Pallister, a partner in the law firm, said: “As a business established more than 150 years ago, our solicitors have advised many clients through several generations.

“Training and education has always been an integral part of our ethos and, therefore, Calthrops is very proud to be sponsoring the Primary School of the Year category again.

“Several of our firm’s partners and staff are involved with local primary schools, either as parents or governors in some cases.

“This is because we view the education of children as an important aspect of our local society and economy, something very dear to the hearts of a number of our partners and staff.”

Since winning the award in 2014, Spalding Parish Day School has been given the go-ahead for a £3.5 million expansion which will see its pupil numbers increase from 420 to 630 over the next two years.

Meanwhile, The Garth School has become an academy in partnership with The Priory School, Spalding.