EDUCATION AWARDS: Search for the pre-school that is second to none

The phrases “fabulous family-based ethos”, “out-of-the-box thinking”, “very high-standard childcare” and “a home from home” all have one thing in common.

Each one was used by parents to describe The Willows Day Nursery, Fleet Hargate, which was named the first ever Pre-School of the Year at the Lincolnshire Free Press and Spalding Guardian Education Awards 2015.

Suzie Bulbeck (back left) with staff and students at one of Riverside Training's classes in Spalding. Photo by Tim Wilson.

Vicky Pitts, owner and manager of the village nursery, said: “We don’t consider what we do as work because of our passion for the children themselves who make our jobs so enjoyable and special.

“But it’s not just the children who make The Willows a fun place to be - it’s the parents as well and they are the ones for whom we’re really honoured to have won this award.

“Our staff give absolutely everything to make the children’s days at the nursery fun and we’ve promised them a party because they’re so amazing.”

The Willows has set the bar high for the winner’s of this year’s award, sponsored by Riverside Training, Spalding, which provides a broad selection of qualifications and professional development programmes throughout childcare, health and social care, teaching, customer service and management sectors.

Riverside Training’s services are offered worldwide, with a significant and growing number of nurseries and schools already benefiting from our exceptional provision Suzie Bulbeck, director of Riverside Training, Spalding

Suzie Bulbeck, director of Riverside Training, said: “We are passionate about promoting high-quality qualifications throughout our sectors, as well as meeting and exceeding the needs of our learners, employers and staff.

“Our qualifications and professional development programmes are designed to be accessible, inclusive and comprehensive enough to meet the requirements of all our learners, helping them to attain their full potential for progression.

“This is achieved by providing a high-quality training service to all our students and employers, ensuring that high standards are achieved in teaching and learning, as well as those services that support the teaching and learning process.

“Riverside Training’s services are offered worldwide, with a significant and growing number of nurseries and schools already benefiting from our exceptional provision.

“This is highlighted by regular reports from accredited bodies and in supporting employers to both source and training their staff, enhancing service quality and sustainability.

“All our learners benefit from one-to-one support from their assesso, who will guide them through their qualification, with the option of using our e-learning platform or attending our training sessions.

“Riverside Training ensures all areas of support are available in providing the quality of support, from recruitment to qualification and ongoing employment.

“Therefore, we are pleased to be sponsoring the Pre-School of the Year Award.”

HOW TO NOMINATE

To nominate a school for an award, request a nomination form by emailing spaldingeditor@jpress.co.uk or call 01775 765419 and we will send one out to you. Please state which category/categories you wish to nominate in

Popular Fleet Hargate nursery is Pre-School of the Year